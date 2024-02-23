Left Menu

Capsey's fifty powers Delhi Capitals to 171/5 against Mumbai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:28 IST
Capsey's fifty powers Delhi Capitals to 171/5 against Mumbai

Alice Capsey showcased full range of her talent with a power-packed fifty as Delhi Capitals made a challenging 171 for five against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Friday.

The 19-year-old from England has been talked about as a future star and her 75 (53b, 8x4, 3x6) was a perfect vindication of the talks around her.

Capsey joined her skipper Meg Lanning (31, 25b, 3x4, 1x6) after opener Shafali Verma was castled early by veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

Capsey and Lanning mustered 64 runs in just over eight overs after making a steady start. Delhi were 26 for 1 after the six Power Play overs.

But Capsey started the blitz, bunting experienced English pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt for two successive pulled fours through mid-wicket.

Lanning hammered the first six of the match and tournament when she lofted leg-spinner S Keerthana over long-on. But Brunt broke the burgeoning alliance when she ousted Lanning.

But Capsey remained relentless in the company of her vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (42, 24, 5x4, 2x6), and together they added 73 runs for an entertaining third-wicket partnership in 7.3 overs.

She was particularly ruthless against leg-spinner and countrymate Amelia Kerr, whom she slammed for a couple of fours.

But Kerr had the last laugh when she trapped Capsey leg before but Capitals were already in a position of strength.

