Cricket-England all out for 353 in 4th test against India
Reuters | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 10:44 IST
- India
Electing to bat, England were all out for 353 in their first innings in the fourth test against India in Ranchi on Saturday.
Joe Root top scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 122, while Ollie Robinson (58) made his maiden test fifty.
Ravindra Jadeja (4-67) and Akash Deep (3-83) impressed with the ball for India, who are 2-1 up in the five-test series, which concludes in Dharamsala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
