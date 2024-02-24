Taha makes it to CCI Snooker Classic main draw
Pune's Taha Khan recorded a 4-0 win against Siddharth Khemani in a best-of-7-frame final round qualifying match to make it to the main round of the CCI Snooker Classic here on Saturday.
Khan raced past Khemani with a 54-43, 72-58, 58-34, 56-9 victory at CCI's Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall.
Earlier in the day, Aditya Agarwal fired two substantial breaks of 51 and 56 to beat Sameer Chabaria 3-0 (55-6, 74-16, 77-16) in the second round. In another second round contest, Vinay Swaminathan got the better of Anupama Ramchandran, charging to a 3-0 win.
Chennai's Anupama, who won the U-21 title in the Women's World Snooker Championship last year in Thailand, was beaten 91-0, 54-44, 54-30 by Swaminathan. Results: Final qualifying: Suraj Veer bt Saad Sayed 4-2 (66-47, 22-81, 25-55, 58-32, 50-42, 80-42); Taha Khan bt Siddharth Khemani 4-0 (54-43, 72-58, 58-34, 56-9); Round 2: Aditya Agrawal bt Sameer Chabaria 3-0 (55-6. 74(51)-16, 77(56)-16); Shailendra Dangal bt Saqlain Mushtaq 3-2 (76-20, 30-55, 80-16, 23-59, 58-19); Rafat Habib bt Saifuddin 3-0 (73-34, 55-33, 68-54); Nalin Patel bt Rohan Pal 3-2 (22-63, 60-13 56-43, 70-87(49), 74-37); Mahesh Jagdale bt Adarsh Verma 3-0 (63-41, 66-14, 75-32); Vinay Swaminathan bt Anupama Ramchandran 3-0 (91(69)-0, 54-44, 54-30).
