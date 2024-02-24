Young Sandeepti gets wild card for Gurugram ITF meet

The highly-talented 20-year-old Sandeepti Singh Rao who had finished as the runner-up in the last edition got a wild card for the main draw of the ITF Women's Open W35 Gurugram that begins here from Sunday.

Three others -- Akanksha Nitture, Humera Baharmus and Riya Bhatia -- also earned the wild card in the main rounds consisting of 32 players.

The qualifying draw, which comprises 48 players, will begin with the first round being played on Sunday. A total of eight qualifiers will get into the main draw that begins on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a first of its kind, a pro-am was held here on Saturday where leading professionals teamed up with amateur players and clashed for the trophy.

The interesting format pitted seven teams against each other in a round-robin league with the team achieving the maximum number of points being declared the winner.

The pair of Gurugram Kenji Inoue and one of the strongest contenders for the W15 title Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty emerged as the winners in a closely contested contest.

The USD 25,000 prize money event has attracted players from 16 countries.

The other Indian players in the main draw include Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, and Zeel Desai, who all got a direct entry.

