Tennis-Paolini downs giant-slayer Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships

Italian Jasmine Paolini fought back from a set down to beat qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday to secure her second WTA singles title. Kalinskaya, the Australian Open quarter-finalist, had been on a giant-killing run in Dubai, having stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals after knocking out Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko in the previous rounds.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 00:01 IST
Italian Jasmine Paolini fought back from a set down to beat qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday to secure her second WTA singles title.

Kalinskaya, the Australian Open quarter-finalist, had been on a giant-killing run in Dubai, having stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals after knocking out Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko in the previous rounds. The Russian had beaten Paolini at Melbourne Park last month and took the opening set. But Paolini mounted a comeback and levelled the tie — only to then find herself in trouble in the decider as she slipped to within a game of defeat at 3-5.

But the 28-year-old kept her composure to seal the win, becoming only the fourth player in 24 years to win the final in Dubai after dropping the first set. "It was really tough. I tried to stay focused on every point to believe it. I'm really proud of myself," Paolini said in her post-match interview.

Paolini, who had won her first title at the 2021 Slovenia Open, reached the finals after overcoming top-25 ranked opponents Sorana Cirstea, Maria Sakkari and Beatriz Haddad Maia. She becomes just the second Italian champion in Dubai after Sara Errani.

Currently ranked 26th, Paolini will make her top 20 debut on Monday. Kalinskaya, ranked 40th, will also rise to a new career-high ranking inside the top 30 despite the defeat.

