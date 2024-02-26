Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surging Magic take on Hawks, look to complete 3-game road sweep

The Orlando Magic will try to complete a three-game road sweep on Sunday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando has beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons on the road since the All-Star break. They will return home Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets to start a three-game homestand.

NBA roundup: Celtics top Knicks for 8th straight win

Jaylen Brown collected 30 points and eight rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to eight games by beating the New York Knicks 116-102 Saturday night. Boston made 15 of its 35 3-point attempts and shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Rangers seek to make history vs. Blue Jackets

The last time the New York Rangers were on the verge of winning 11 consecutive games came in 1973, and they ran into one of the NHL's all-time dynasties in the Montreal Canadiens -- and settled for a tie. This time, the Rangers are facing the team with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Athletics-Canadian teenager Morales Williams races to world indoor 400 record

Canada's Christopher Morales Williams raced to a world indoor record in the 400 metres at the NCAA's Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore flew to a time of 44.49 seconds to break the previous mark of 44.57 set by American Kerron Clement in 2005 on the same track.

USMNT's Weston McKennie dislocates shoulder in Juventus match

United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie dislocated his left shoulder while playing for his club team, Juventus, on Sunday. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the injury while speaking after Juventus' 3-2 in over Frosinone, in which McKennie had two assists.

Soccer-Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in an exciting Saudi Pro League game on Sunday. The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left.

Phillies sign veteran C Cam Gallagher

The Philadelphia Phillies signed catcher Cam Gallagher to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Gallagher, 31, has played seven major league seasons, appearing in 227 games for the Kansas City Royals (2017-22) and Cleveland Guardians (2023). Last season, he signed as a free agent with the Guardians and batted .126 in 143 at-bats over 56 games.

Predators look to stop Ducks to complete perfect road trip

If the Nashville Predators are to complete a perfect road stretch, they must find a way to avoid being swept in their season series by the Anaheim Ducks. The Predators will eye a fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Ducks on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif.

Spring training roundup: Juan Soto goes yard in Yankees debut

Juan Soto ripped a three-run home run to the opposite field in his first spring training game in pinstripes and the host New York Yankees clubbed their way past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Soto batted second in the Yankees' lineup and mashed his homer in the fourth inning to put his new club up 7-1.

Report: Cubs, Cody Bellinger agree to 3-year, $80M deal

The Chicago Cubs and free agent Cody Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Per the report, the deal includes opt-outs after each of the first two years. If he stays for the length of the deal, Bellinger will earn $30 million in each of the first two years and $20 million in the final year.

