Rugby-Dupont's France fall in Vancouver Sevens semis against New Zealand

Dupont, who scored a last-gasp wining-try against Ireland in Saturday's quarter-finals, skipped the Six Nations for the sevens in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:32 IST
Antoine Dupont's France lost 28-26 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Vancouver SVNS on Sunday, the first tournament for the former Player of the Year with his country's sevens team. Dupont, who scored a last-gasp wining-try against Ireland in Saturday's quarter-finals, skipped the Six Nations for the sevens in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year. He came off the bench after France conceded a try, trailing 21-12.

The scrum-half played only five minutes in the second half, unable to prevent defeat by the All Blacks, who will play in the final against Argentina later on Sunday. The 27-year-old made his sevens debut off the bench during France's pool-stage victories over the United States and Samoa on Friday before scoring his first try at the tournament in his side's final Pool B win over Australia.

France will face the United States for the chance to finish third in the tournament at BC Place stadium.

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

