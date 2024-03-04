Motor racing-Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered almost three decades later

A Ferrari Testarossa sports car stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger during the 1995 San Marino Grand Prix weekend has been recovered by London police almost 29 years later. The Metropolitan Police said on Monday the red F512M, worth some 350,000 pounds ($444,325.00), was tracked down in four days after Ferrari reported it was the one being sold through a British broker to a U.S. buyer.

Police enquiries found it was shipped to Japan shortly after being stolen from the Italian city of Imola and then arrived in Britain in late 2023. The Organised Vehicle Crime Unit said enquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

A second silver Ferrari F355 that belonged to Berger's French former team mate Jean Alesi, which was stolen on the same weekend in the Italian city, remains missing. Alesi finished second in the race won by Williams' Damon Hill with Berger third, in the Ferrari drivers' final season at the Italian team before the arrival of Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine.

Berger had caught the thief in the act of stealing his car but after jumping clear and then giving chase in a friend's Volkswagen Golf, according to a news report at the time, was unable to prevent it from getting away. ($1 = 0.7877 pounds)

