Tennis-Hopman Cup cancelled for 2024, to return in 2025

The mixed team event was due to take place again in Nice after its successful return last year when Croatia beat Switzerland in the final. "With both the Hopman Cup and Olympic Games due to take place in France this year, hitting pause on the Hopman Cup until 2025 is a sensible decision," ITF President David Haggerty said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:01 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixabay

This year's Hopman Cup has been postponed until 2025 because of its proximity to the Paris Olympics, the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday. The mixed team event was due to take place again in Nice after its successful return last year when Croatia beat Switzerland in the final.

"With both the Hopman Cup and Olympic Games due to take place in France this year, hitting pause on the Hopman Cup until 2025 is a sensible decision," ITF President David Haggerty said. "The players who had committed to this year's event have been informed and we look forward to seeing them in the Cote d'Azure next year."

The Hopman Cup was held in Australia ahead of the Australian Open from 1989 until 2019. After a three-year hiatus it resumed in France last year. The Olympic tennis event begins on July 27.

