BCCI announces Request for Proposals for appointment of creative agency

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities to be appointed as the creative agency for BCCI events," BCCI said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:30 IST
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the release of Request for Proposals for the appointment of a creative agency for BCCI. "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities to be appointed as the creative agency for BCCI events," BCCI said in a statement.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till March 18, 2024," the statement further read. The statement added that the Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

