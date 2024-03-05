Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL
Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed entertaining fifties as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash here on Tuesday.
Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start, with her 38-ball 53 (6x4, 2x6).
Down the order, Jemimah smashed a 33-ball 69 not out (8x4, 3x6) to propel them to 192/4.
In reply, Mumbai Indians managed 163/8 with Jess Jonassen returning with 3/21, while Marizanne Kapp bagged 2/37.
Amanjot Kaur was Mumbai's top-scorer with her 27-ball 42. This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches. Brief Scores Delhi Capitals Women: 192/4; 20 overs (Meg Lanning 53, Jemimah Rodrigues 69 not out) beat Mumbai Indians Women 163/8; 20 overs (Amanjot Kaur 42; Jess Jonassen 3/21, Marizanne Kepp 2/37) by 29 runs.
