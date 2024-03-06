Sports News Roundup: Cavs snap Celtics' winning streak at 11; Oilers tie it late, beat Bruins in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Broncos sign off on Russell Wilson talking to suitors

Wherever Russell Wilson cooks next, he'll have the Denver Broncos to thank for allowing him to preheat his first trek into free agency. According to reports Wednesday, the Broncos signed off on Wilson discussing a contract with potential employers ahead of his official release from the team next week. The head start could benefit Wilson, the most experienced signal-caller expected to be available with 204 career starts, including 16 playoff appearances. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings has played in 150 regular-season games and five playoff games.

Golf-Rahm takes aim at rankings system after LIV Golf abandons bid for points

Former world number one Jon Rahm said the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system is no longer fit for purpose, a day after LIV Golf formally withdrew its application to have players receive world ranking points from its tournaments. LIV Golf first applied for recognition from OWGR, which determines entry into golf's four majors, in July 2022 but was rejected last October mainly because its format had only 54 holes with no cuts.

Spring training roundup: Enmanuel Valdez, Red Sox batter Rays

Enmanuel Valdez finished a home run short of the cycle as the host Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 in spring training action Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Valdez hit an RBI single to open the scoring in the second inning, followed by an RBI triple in the third and an RBI double in the fifth. Tyler O'Neill added a two-run home run, an RBI double and three runs for Boston.

Ex-MLB star Steve Garvey moves on in California Senate race

In the state's primary election on Tuesday, Garvey finished second in balloting and will face former U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in November's general election. The two are vying to fill the seat long held by Dianne Feinstein, who died in September. California's voting system puts all the candidates, regardless of party affiliation, on the same ballot. According to state election results, Schiff and Garvey easily outdistanced the other contenders, with Schiff gathering 33.1 percent of votes and Garvey 32.4 percent.

Capitals sign D Rasmus Sandin to 5-year extension

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin signed a five-year, $23 million contract extension with the Washington Capitals. The Capitals announced the deal on Wednesday, one day before the Sweden native celebrates his 24th birthday.

NHL roundup: Oilers tie it late, beat Bruins in OT

Leon Draisaitl scored at 2:18 of overtime, his second goal of the night, as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a third-period deficit and downed the host Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night. Connor McDavid assisted on both of the Oilers' goals to extend his point streak to 12 games. His cross-ice pass to Draisaitl for a one-timer in the right circle resulted in the winning goal in Edmonton's fifth straight win.

Paralympics-Medal wins by Russian, Belarusian athletes won't be recorded on table

Russian and Belarusian athletes who finish on the podium in Paralympics events in Paris this year will not have their medal wins recorded on the Games medals table, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday. Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) in uniforms not featuring any national colours after the IPC voted against maintaining a full ban of the countries, imposed after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Olympics-French women's gymnastics coach suspended amid investigation into abuse - director

The French women's artistic gymnastics coach, Dimitru Pop, was provisionally suspended amid an investigation into violence and abuse less than five months before the Paris Olympics, the French gymnastics federation's technical director told Reuters on Wednesday. Pop did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

NBA roundup: Cavs snap Celtics' winning streak at 11

Dean Wade scored 23 points -- 20 in the fourth quarter -- and Jarrett Allen finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 22-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat the visiting Boston Celtics 105-104 on Tuesday night. The Celtics trailed by one point when Cleveland's Darius Garland was called for a foul on Jayson Tatum with 0.7 seconds to play, but the Cavaliers challenged the call and it was overturned. The loss ended Boston's 11-game winning streak and its eight-game road winning streak.

NBA-Nuggets, Celtics to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The reigning National Basketball Association champions Denver Nuggets will face the Boston Celtics in a pair of preseason games in Abu Dhabi this October, the league said on Wednesday. The Nuggets, whose squad includes two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, and Celtics, who count five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum among their players, will meet on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in the third staging of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

