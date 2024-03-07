Left Menu

Soccer-Real's Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said his two-match ban for dissent is "ridiculous" and that he is being made an example of as a newer player in LaLiga. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card in Real's 2-2 league draw with Valencia on Saturday.

The referee's report said Bellingham had displayed an "aggressive attitude" when he disputed Manzano's decision to blow the final whistle as the England international headed in Brahim Diaz's cross for what would have been the winning goal in added time. "I didn't think I said anything very offensive towards him," Bellingham told Movistar after his side's 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday.

"I think I ran in a manner that was similar to the rest of my team mates. I feel like at times because I'm new and stuff, they want to try and make an example ... I need to be responsible for my actions, and I gave him the excuse to send me off. "I'm not happy with that. But I think if LaLiga and the club appeal, there can be a better agreement, because I think two games is a bit ridiculous. If I have to miss those games I take responsibility and I'll support the team from the stands."

Real reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig. Bellingham is set to miss Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the trip to Osasuna on March 16 in LaLiga.

