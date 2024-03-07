Left Menu

Tennis-Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws at Indian Wells

T hree-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber beat Petra Martic 6-3 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday while 2021 winner Paula Badosa withdrew ahead of her first round match with injury. German Kerber, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, beat Martic behind some solid serving on a sunny centre court before rain delayed play in the evening.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 10:04 IST
Tennis-Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws at Indian Wells
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

T hree-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber beat Petra Martic 6-3 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday while 2021 winner Paula Badosa withdrew ahead of her first-round match with injury.

German Kerber, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, beat Martic behind some solid serving on a sunny center court before rain delayed play in the evening. "Follow your heart, enjoy what you love, and dream big," Kerber said when asked what message she had for her daughter Liana.

Kerber will have her hands full when she faces in-form Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Friday. Badosa was forced to withdraw due to a lower back injury and will be replaced by Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favorite tournament," she wrote on social media. "I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting every day to come back as soon as possible."

Italy's Camila Giorgi and Americans Katie Volynets and Bernarda Pera were among the players to advance to the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024