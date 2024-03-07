Diksha, Pranavi ready for Aramco Series after recent good results

Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will look to build on the fine results achieved in the last fortnight as they tee off at the Aramco Team Series – Tampa on Friday.

Pranavi was T-5 and Diksha T-9 at the last Ladies European Tour (LET) start in Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023 and Pranavi, who came onto the Tour through the LET Q-School, has shown good form so far this season.

This is the first of five Aramco Series events and both Indians would be keen to get good results, more so with a prize purse of USD 1 million.

Diksha was T-19 at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and then missed the cut at the Aramco International in Saudi Arabia before finishing T-9 in Morocco. Pranavi was T-23 in Kenya but did not get into the Saudi event and was T-5 in Morocco.

Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson headline the field at the par-72 Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater.

The tournament will have 84 players, including 39 LET champions, nine LPGA victors, and three Major title holders.

The star golfers will also be competing in the tournament's team competition, where each group of four will be enhanced by the addition of an amateur player, all contributing to the team's overall score.

Lexi Thompson and Hull apart, the other big names include Megan Khang, Brittany Lincicome and Carlota Ciganda.

Spain's Solheim Cup superstar, Ciganda took it to the final hole to win the Aramco Team Series - Florida in 2023 and she would be looking to replicate her performance from West Palm Beach to pip the competition for the second year running.

Aramco Team Series – Tampa is the fourth stop for the LET elite and Briton Bronte Law arrives as the most recent champion after a win at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Shannon Tan of Singapore, a competing amateur at last year's Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Singapore, will be full of confidence after her first professional win at the LET's first event of 2024, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which made her the first Singaporean to win on the LET.

One of three Major winners in the field this week is Sophia Popov, making her first professional golf appearance since the birth of her first child in June last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)