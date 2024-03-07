Indian archers win 3 medals at Dubai Para World Ranking meet

Rakesh Kumar won two medals as Indian archers returned with one gold, one silver and one bronze at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament here on Thursday.

Rakesh Kumar defeated Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia 147-143 to win the gold medal in the compound men's open event.

Rakesh secured a double when he partnered Sheetal Devi to defeat their rivals from Korea 155-152 to bag the compound mixed team open bronze medal.

India also pocketed a silver medal through Pooja who lost to Elisabetta Mijno of Italy 0-6 in the women's recurve open final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)