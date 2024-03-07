MI beat UPW by 42 runs in WPL

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over. In reply, UP Warriorz were stopped at 118 for nine by a disciplined MI bowling unit to help the side register a clinical win. Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 53.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 160/6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 45, Amelia Kerr 39; Chamari Athapaththu 2/27).

UP Warriorz: 118/9 in 20 overs overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Saika Ishaque 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)