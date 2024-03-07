MI beat UPW by 42 runs in WPL

Left Menu

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Womens Premier League match here on Thursday. Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 53.Brief scores Mumbai Indians 1606 in 20 overs Nat Sciver-Brunt 45, Amelia Kerr 39 Chamari Athapaththu 227.UP Warriorz 1189 in 20 overs overs Deepti Sharma 53 Saika Ishaque 327.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:57 IST
Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over. In reply, UP Warriorz were stopped at 118 for nine by a disciplined MI bowling unit to help the side register a clinical win. Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 53.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 160/6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 45, Amelia Kerr 39; Chamari Athapaththu 2/27).

UP Warriorz: 118/9 in 20 overs overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Saika Ishaque 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

