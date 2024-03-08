Left Menu

Canada to play Netherlands in June 6 exhibition at Rotterdam

  • Canada

Canada will play the Netherlands in an exhibition on June 6 at Rotterdam in what the Canadians hope will be a prep match for the Copa América.

The Canadian Soccer Association announced the game Thursday.

Canada plays Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 at Frisco, Texas, for a berth in the Copa América. The winner advances to Group A Copa matches against defending champion Argentina on June 20 at Atlanta, Peru five days later at Kansas City, Kansas, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Florida.

Costa Rica and Honduras meet in the other Copa América qualifier on March 23.

The Netherlands is preparing for the European Championship in Germany, where it opens against Wales, Finland, Poland or Estonia on June 16, then plays France five days later and Austria on June 25.

Canada has played the Dutch once before, losing 3-0 at Toronto in June 1994 as Frank Rijkaard, Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergman scored.

The Dutch have qualified for 11 editions of the FIFA World Cup, finishing as runner-up in 1974 (to West Germany), 1978 (Argentina) and 2010 (to Spain). They made it to the quarterfinals in 2022 in Qatar, losing to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

