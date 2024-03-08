Left Menu

Rugby-Savea scores 61st try to claim Super Rugby record

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:29 IST
Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored his 61st Super Rugby try during Moana Pasifika's 23-29 defeat by the Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton on Friday to become the leading try-scorer in the competition's history.

The 33-year-old had shared the record on 60 with former New South Wales Waratahs fullback Israel Folau since scoring two tries for the Wellington Hurricanes against the Fijian Drua last May. Although now playing in the centres for Moana, World Cup winner Savea slid across the try line on the right wing in the 49th minute of the round-three clash to take the record outright.

But it was not enough to inspire Moana to victory and Savea said their slow start cost them. "We didn't turn up," Savea told Sky. "Against a good team like the Rebels you can't start like that. Physically they beat us up early on and we showed our talent too late.

"I guess it (the record) means a lot. Individual accolades I like to celebrate privately. I just want to take the learnings with the boys. That's the most important part for me, making sure we turn up next week ready to go." Savea, who made his Super Rugby debut in 2011, scored the bulk of his tries in two spells at the Hurricanes which bookended a stint in France with Toulon. He joined Moana this year for their third Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

He also scored 46 tries in 54 tests for New Zealand between 2012 and 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

