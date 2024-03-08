Left Menu

Sparta Prague signs Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract

PTI | Prague | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:41 IST
Sparta Prague signs Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Sparta Prague used its option to sign Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract on Friday.

Sparta said Vindahl signed a long-term contract but offered no further details.

The 26-year-old Vindahl joined the Czech champion on loan from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July and has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Sparta's Danish coach Brian Priske.

Vindahl has recorded 12 clean sheets in 34 matches in all competitions for Sparta. But, he conceded five goals in a 5-1 home loss to Liverpool on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League's pre-quarterfinal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets March 10 for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets March 10 for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of Starlink satel...

 United States
2
Motor racing-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix team by team

Motor racing-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix team by team

 Global
3
Expect accelerated growth post investment by JSW Group: MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Expect accelerated growth post investment by JSW Group: MG Motor India CEO ...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024