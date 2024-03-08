Sparta Prague signs Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract
- Country:
- Czechia
Sparta Prague used its option to sign Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract on Friday.
Sparta said Vindahl signed a long-term contract but offered no further details.
The 26-year-old Vindahl joined the Czech champion on loan from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July and has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Sparta's Danish coach Brian Priske.
Vindahl has recorded 12 clean sheets in 34 matches in all competitions for Sparta. But, he conceded five goals in a 5-1 home loss to Liverpool on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League's pre-quarterfinal.
