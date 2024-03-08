Soccer-England's Lionesses to open Euro defence at Wembley

Left Menu

The 2023 World Cup runners-up host Sweden on April 5 to kick off their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and will also face France and Ireland in Group A3. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 at Wembley in July, 2022 to lift the trophy.

England's Lionesses will begin the defence of their European Championship title next month at Wembley, the scene of their Euro 2022 triumph. The 2023 World Cup runners-up host Sweden on April 5 to kick off their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and will also face France and Ireland in Group A3.

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 at Wembley in July, 2022 to lift the trophy. "Wembley holds such special memories and I am delighted we can begin our EURO qualifiers in our home against Sweden," Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman said. "In all, it's going to be an exciting qualification campaign against three top opponents.

"I'm sure the fans are looking forward to the games and it's really nice that we're playing our three home games in really special venues in different parts of England. England will also host France at St James' Park in Newcastle on May 31 and Ireland on July 12 at Carrow Road in Norwich.

The Lionesses have never played at St James' Park. The game is part of a north-east double-header with the England men playing Bosnia in a friendly on June 3.

