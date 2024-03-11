Left Menu

Mooney, Shabnam guide Gujarat Giants to win over UP Warriorz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:47 IST
Mooney, Shabnam guide Gujarat Giants to win over UP Warriorz
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Giants scored an eight-run win against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here with Beth Mooney scoring a fine unbeaten half-century and teenager Shabnam Shakil complementing her skipper with her incisive bowling here on Monday.

Australian Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls and then Shabnam (3/11) put the Warriorz on the mat with the wickets of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the first over itself.

At one stage UP Warriorz were in dire straits, losing four wickets for just 16 on the board before a valiant unbeaten 88 off 60 balls by Deepti Sharma saw them challenge the rivals. But she ran out of overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 152 for 8 (Laura Wolvaardt 43, Beth Mooney 74; Sophie Ecclestone 3/38, Deepti Sharma 2/22) beat UP Warriorz 144 for 5 (Deepti Sharma 88 not out, Poonam Khemnar 36; Shabnam Shakil 3/11) by 8 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024