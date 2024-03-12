Left Menu

England couldn't apply themselves despite getting English conditions in Dharamsala: Dhumal

...they have done a phenomenal job and I am sure the Indian team will go from strength to strength on the way forward, Dhumal said.Dhumal also felt that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association was unfairly maligned for having poor outfield conditions in the run up to the final Test.That was primarily because of the weather conditions.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 12-03-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 10:51 IST
England couldn't apply themselves despite getting English conditions in Dharamsala: Dhumal
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI Treasurer and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal says he did not expect the England team to collapse inside three days in the fifth and final Test against India after being given ''the best of English conditions in terms of pitch, outfield, and weather'' here.

England went down by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test inside three days as India wrapped up an impressive 4-1 series triumph.

The visitors were expected to perform better in the final match as the hill-town offered conditions similar to the one back in their own country.

''It's been a phenomenal series, if you have seen the way it started, it was a 1-1 tie and the way it then progressed, the kind of performance that has been given by Team India is phenomenal...,'' Dhumal told PTI Video.

''I think somehow English players could not apply themselves, even though we had given the best of English conditions, in terms of pitch, outfield, weather. unfortunately, they could not capitalise on that, but that happens in any game, and I am sure they will come back,'' he said. Dhumal stopped short of calling the Indian team invincible but was lavish in his praise for the team's bench strength.

The side was without stars like Virat Kohli, K L Rahul and Mohammed Shami during the series. However, youngsters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan stepped up brilliantly for the team.

''See the kind of talent that we have, we have seen, even if the best of players are out of the team, somebody else would come as a replacement. ''...they have done a phenomenal job and I am sure the Indian team will go from strength to strength on the way forward,'' Dhumal said.

Dhumal also felt that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association was unfairly maligned for having poor outfield conditions in the run up to the final Test.

''That was primarily because of the weather conditions. You would have seen, the kind of outfield that we have given, and everybody appreciated that this is the world's best outfield.

''I am very thankful to the HPCA officials, they worked very hard overnight to get this kind of outfield, and it was a phenomenal effort by everyone,'' he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024