Left Menu

Soccer-Tight race fuelling City title bid, says Walker

"It's great for the League - to have three teams so close, at the top of their game with great players, it's a great spectacle," Walker told the club's website of the draw at Anfield. "We need to make sure we're there and fighting until the end as we always do.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 14:02 IST
Soccer-Tight race fuelling City title bid, says Walker
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The top three clubs being separated by just one point in the standings is great for the Premier League and should motivate Manchester City to go after a fourth league title, City defender Kyle Walker said. Walker's side left Anfield with one point on Sunday, resulting in Arsenal going to the top of the table and Liverpool coming in second on goal difference.

City, who have won three league titles in a row, are third on 63 points, one point behind the top two teams with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014. "It's great for the League - to have three teams so close, at the top of their game with great players, it's a great spectacle," Walker told the club's website of the draw at Anfield.

"We need to make sure we're there and fighting until the end as we always do. To win four (league titles) which no one has ever done, that's what we are striving for - that's our hunger." City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday and face title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad stadium after the international break on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024