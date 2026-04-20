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Rodri's Setback: Impact on Manchester City's Premier League Ambitions

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suffered a groin injury in the recent Premier League victory over Arsenal. Manager Pep Guardiola revealed the injury occurred in the closing minutes of the match. Rodri's recovery form has been strong, so his absence could affect City's title chances as they trail Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:16 IST
Rodri's Setback: Impact on Manchester City's Premier League Ambitions
Rodri
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Manchester City's hopes of securing the Premier League title have been dealt a potential setback with midfielder Rodri's groin injury. The Spanish international left the field in the 88th minute during their 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Manager Pep Guardiola announced that Rodri's condition would be evaluated with tests scheduled for the same night. Rodri, who has battled back to peak form following earlier ACL and groin injuries, has been a vital cog in City's title pursuit.

His absence could prove detrimental as the team currently sits three points behind league leaders Arsenal, but holding a crucial game in hand offers a glimmer of hope for catching up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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