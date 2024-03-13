Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Hilal set world record for consecutive victories with 28th win

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have set a world record for consecutive victories by a top-flight team after beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 in the Asian Champions league quarter-finals on Tuesday for a 28th straight win. Jorge Jesus' side beat the previous record of 27 consecutive victories by Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints (TNS) from the 2016-17 season.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 03:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 03:55 IST
Soccer-Al-Hilal set world record for consecutive victories with 28th win

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have set a world record for consecutive victories by a top-flight team after beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 in the Asian Champions league quarter-finals on Tuesday for a 28th straight win. Jorge Jesus' side beat the previous record of 27 consecutive victories by Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints (TNS) from the 2016-17 season. TNS had beaten Ajax Amsterdam's 26-game winning streak, a record that had stood for 44 years.

"This is truly an incredible achievement and I want to thank everyone at the club for their part in this momentous winning record," said manager Jesus. "As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies. It is up to everyone at Al Hilal to ensure that we close out the season as Roshn Saudi League champions and meet our targets in the cup competitions. Only then can we truly celebrate."

Jesus' side lead the Saudi league with 65 points, 12 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who were eliminated from the Asian Champions League on Monday after a penalty shootout loss to Al-Ain. Al-Hilal, the 2022 runners-up, will face Al-Ain in the semi-finals.

Jesus's side can extend their winning run when they host Damac in the league on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024