New Zealand will travel to Pakistan for five-match T20I series in April

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that New Zealand will travel to the country for a five-match 20-over series. The series will take place between April 18 to 27, with the Kiwis arriving in Pakistan on April 14 for sufficient training and practice sessions ahead of the T20 World Cup which will start in June.

In the last 17 months, this will be the Black Caps' third visit to Pakistan, the first was held in December 2022 till January 2023, when the Kiwis played two Tests and three ODIs against the Men in Green. The 2022-23 Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series by 2-1.

While announcing the series' schedule, Pakisan's Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla said that the tour symbolises mutual respect between the two countries. "In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men's team tour to Pakistan 2024. This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations," Usman was quoted by ICC as saying.

"Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year's ICC T20 World Cup," he added. Earlier this year, Pakistan visited New Zealand and faced a 4-1 defeat in T20Is.

The first three T20I matches of the current series will take place in Rawalpindi. Following that the visitors will travel to Lahore for the remaining two games. Full schedule:

1st T20I in Rawalpindi: April 8.2nd T20I in Rawalpindi: April 20.3rd T20I in Rawalpindi: April 21.4th T20I in Lahore: April 25.5th T20I in Lahore: April 27. (ANI)

