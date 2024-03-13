Left Menu

New Zealand will travel to Pakistan for five-match T20I series in April

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that New Zealand will travel to the country for a five-match 20-over series.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 12:59 IST
New Zealand will travel to Pakistan for five-match T20I series in April
New Zealand vs Pakistan. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that New Zealand will travel to the country for a five-match 20-over series. The series will take place between April 18 to 27, with the Kiwis arriving in Pakistan on April 14 for sufficient training and practice sessions ahead of the T20 World Cup which will start in June.

In the last 17 months, this will be the Black Caps' third visit to Pakistan, the first was held in December 2022 till January 2023, when the Kiwis played two Tests and three ODIs against the Men in Green. The 2022-23 Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series by 2-1.

While announcing the series' schedule, Pakisan's Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla said that the tour symbolises mutual respect between the two countries. "In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men's team tour to Pakistan 2024. This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations," Usman was quoted by ICC as saying.

"Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year's ICC T20 World Cup," he added. Earlier this year, Pakistan visited New Zealand and faced a 4-1 defeat in T20Is.

The first three T20I matches of the current series will take place in Rawalpindi. Following that the visitors will travel to Lahore for the remaining two games. Full schedule:

1st T20I in Rawalpindi: April 8.2nd T20I in Rawalpindi: April 20.3rd T20I in Rawalpindi: April 21.4th T20I in Lahore: April 25.5th T20I in Lahore: April 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024