PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:51 IST
DC defeat GG by 7 wickets, qualify for WPL final
Delhi Capitals qualified for final after defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Capitals, who finished runner-up last season, defeated the Giants to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage.

Featuring in their final league game, Delhi restricted the Giants to 126 for nine after being asked to bowl.

Shafali Verma (71) then blasted a half century with seven boundaries and five sixes to help the Capitals comfortably chase down the target in 13.1 overs Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 126 for 9 in 20 overs (Bharti Fulmali 42, Kathryn Bryce 28 not out; Minnu Mani 2/9, Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Shikha Pandey 2/23) Delhi Capitals 129 for 3 in 13.1 overs (Shafali Verma 71, Jemimah Rodrigues 38 not out; Tanuja Kanwar 2/20).

