"So much fun to watch her dominate like that": DC skipper Lanning lauds Shafali following batting masterclass

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning hailed Shafali Verma for her effortless knock that sent DC straight to their second consecutive final of the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. Shafali produced arguably her best attacking style of play in the entire tournament. The young batter produced a wide variety of shots as DC effortlessly chased down the paltry target of 127.

The 20-year-old's magnificent 71 off a mere 37 deliveries was gracefully laced with seven fours and five maximums. After the game, Lanning sang praises of Shafali for her remarkable effort with the bat and said, "It wasn't as close as the earlier game, less stressful. (On Shafali) When she plays like that, she makes it look very easy. So much fun to watch her dominate like that."

In all facets of the game, DC outplayed Gujarat Giants who have suffered from inconsistency throughout the campaign. On the other hand, the Lanning-led team has been able to execute their plans to near perfection and clinch victory.

"I think we've had good patches in all games, we know our plans and our execution is getting better. We've been excellent right from the start, despite losing that first game. T20 is always a close game," she added. While, DC finished at the top to directly proceed into the final, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off in the playoff on Friday, the winner of the match will face DC in the final of the tournament.

"It will be a great semi-final and we'll be watching eagerly. Either of those two sides (RCB and MI), it will be a great contest, there are some great match winners in both sides," Lanning concluded. (ANI)

