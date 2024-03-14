Left Menu

Soccer-PSG cruise past Nice to reach French Cup semis

Mbappe gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, threading the ball between Nice keeper Marcin Bulka's legs after a skilful one-two with Fabian Ruiz. PSG doubled their lead in the 33rd when Bulka sent a clearance to winger Ousmane Dembele, with the ball spinning to Ruiz, who calmly slotted into the open net.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 04:02 IST
Soccer-PSG cruise past Nice to reach French Cup semis
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St Germain eased to a 3-1 win over Nice on Wednesday to secure a spot in the French Cup semi-finals. Mbappe gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, threading the ball between Nice keeper Marcin Bulka's legs after a skilful one-two with Fabian Ruiz.

PSG doubled their lead in the 33rd when Bulka sent a clearance to winger Ousmane Dembele, with the ball spinning to Ruiz, who calmly slotted into the open net. Nice pulled a goal back four minutes later when Jeremie Boga embarked on a splendid run into the box and the ball found its way to Gaetan Laborde, who fired home on the half-volley.

Lucas Beraldo, however, wrapped up the win for PSG when he headed home on the hour mark. There was a long delay minutes after the goal as Bulka took a knee to the nose which required treatment and a change of shirt for the keeper.

PSG will face Stade Rennais in the semi-final on April 3, while Olympique Lyonnais and Valenciennes will contest the other semi the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024