Germany shakes up squad before Euro 2024 with 6 new faces, Kroos recall

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has shaken up the squad before the home European Championship by gathering six new players for warmups against France and the Netherlands.

Nagelsmann also included the 34-year-old Toni Kroos in his 26-man squad on Thursday, confirming the Real Madrid star's return from international retirement nearly three years since he last played for the country.

Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic was called up for the first time, ending the 19-year-old midfielder's interest in playing for Serbia. Three Stuttgart players – Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Deniz Undav – are among the debutants. Stuttgart is flying high in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier and Heidenheim free-kick specialist Jan-Niklas Beste complete the new faces after impressing for their teams in the Bundesliga.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Jamal Musiala return after missing Germany's last games, as does Stuttgart's Chris Führich, Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch, and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

There was no place for Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka nor Borussia Dortmund players Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Emre Can and Julian Brandt.

Bayern's Leroy Sané is suspended.

Germany plays France in Lyon on March 23, then the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later.

Germany hosts the European Championship from June 14 to July 14.

___ Germany: Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Jan-Niklas Beste (Heidenheim), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

