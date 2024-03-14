Left Menu

Iyer remains off field due to aggravated back injury in Ranji Trophy final, to seek medical advice

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:08 IST
Iyer remains off field due to aggravated back injury in Ranji Trophy final, to seek medical advice
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer will seek medical advice after remaining off the field on the fifth and final day of the Ranji Trophy final, owing to an aggravated back injury.

Iyer, who struck an 111-ball 95 with 10 fours and three sixes, took on-field treatments on two separate instances here on the third day of the final against Vidarbha, having spent more than three hours in the middle.

''Iyer is injured,'' told a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) when asked about Iyer's absence from the field on the final day.

''He will have to seek medical advice for which he is likely to go on March 16.'' A team source after the play on Day Four had claimed that Iyer had recovered from the issue and would be back on the field on the final day but it did not turn out to be the case.

Iyer remained inside the confines of the dressing room and in the Mumbai training kit, only to be seen for the first time on Thursday after the domestic giant completed their 169-run win for their 42nd title win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024