Iyer remains off field due to aggravated back injury in Ranji Trophy final, to seek medical advice

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer will seek medical advice after remaining off the field on the fifth and final day of the Ranji Trophy final, owing to an aggravated back injury.

Iyer, who struck an 111-ball 95 with 10 fours and three sixes, took on-field treatments on two separate instances here on the third day of the final against Vidarbha, having spent more than three hours in the middle.

''Iyer is injured,'' told a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) when asked about Iyer's absence from the field on the final day.

''He will have to seek medical advice for which he is likely to go on March 16.'' A team source after the play on Day Four had claimed that Iyer had recovered from the issue and would be back on the field on the final day but it did not turn out to be the case.

Iyer remained inside the confines of the dressing room and in the Mumbai training kit, only to be seen for the first time on Thursday after the domestic giant completed their 169-run win for their 42nd title win.

