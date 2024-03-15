Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool thrash Sparta again to seal EL quarter-final spot

Juergen Klopp's side were 4-0 up within 14 minutes thanks to goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Serbian striker Veljko Birmancevic pulled one back for the visitors before the break, but Liverpool continued to dominate. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored the hosts' fifth goal in the 48th minute and Gakpo netted his second of the night to complete Liverpool's rout.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 15-03-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 03:25 IST
Soccer-Liverpool thrash Sparta again to seal EL quarter-final spot
Representative Images Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool hammered Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday to storm into the Europa League quarter-finals 11-2 on aggregate. Juergen Klopp's side were 4-0 up within 14 minutes thanks to goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Serbian striker Veljko Birmancevic pulled one back for the visitors before the break, but Liverpool continued to dominate. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored the hosts' fifth goal in the 48th minute and Gakpo netted his second of the night to complete Liverpool's rout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024