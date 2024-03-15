Soccer-Liverpool thrash Sparta again to seal EL quarter-final spot
Juergen Klopp's side were 4-0 up within 14 minutes thanks to goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Serbian striker Veljko Birmancevic pulled one back for the visitors before the break, but Liverpool continued to dominate. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored the hosts' fifth goal in the 48th minute and Gakpo netted his second of the night to complete Liverpool's rout.
