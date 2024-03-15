Left Menu

Rugby-'Lord' Fisher returns to Wallabies setup after Jones dismissal

He is also one of the most recognisable, rarely seen at a rugby pitch without a bucket hat clamped over a wild head of long, white hair.

Laurie Fisher has returned to the Australia setup as an assistant coach to Joe Schmidt, a little over a year after being axed by former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones. The 65-year-old known as "Lord" parted ways with the Wallabies when Jones took over from the sacked Dave Rennie.

One of the world's most respected rugby brains, Fisher was named simply as an assistant coach to New Zealander Schmidt in a Rugby Australia media release on Friday. However, he is expected to be handed the Wallabies' defence portfolio.

"It's a genuine privilege to get another opportunity to work with the Wallabies," Fisher said in a statement. "I'm really excited to work alongside Joe and the team he puts together, which I know will be of the highest quality."

With over 20 years of coaching experience, many at the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies, Fisher is one of Australia's most enduring rugby figures. He is also one of the most recognisable, rarely seen at a rugby pitch without a bucket hat clamped over a wild head of long, white hair.

"Laurie brings a wealth of experience to the role and is highly respected around the rugby world," said Schmidt, who once coached against Fisher at club level in Ireland. Schmidt has also appointed Melbourne Rebels analyst Eoin Toolan as Head of Analysis and Skills Coach at the Wallabies, the pair reuniting after working together at Ireland.

Fisher and Toolan are Schmidt's first appointments since being unveiled as Wallabies coach in January, with more to come ahead of a season-opening two-test series against Wales in July.

