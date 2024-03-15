Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland to play four-game tour of Americas in July

The last time they clashed with the latter was in Houston six years ago when the home side won 30-29. Scotland face Chile in Santiago on July 20, before a first meeting with Uruguay since 1999 when the teams clash in Montevideo a week later.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:59 IST
Rugby-Scotland to play four-game tour of Americas in July
Representative Image

Scotland are to embark on a four-match tour of the Americas in the July international window with fixtures against Canada, the United States, Chile and Uruguay, officials confirmed on Friday. Gregor Townsend’s side will play Canada in Ottawa on July 6, before travelling to Washington DC to meet the U.S. on July 12. The last time they clashed with the latter was in Houston six years ago when the home side won 30-29.

Scotland faces Chile in Santiago on July 20, before a first meeting with Uruguay since 1999 when the teams clash in Montevideo a week later. Townsend scored a try for the Scots in that previous meeting. “Having the ability to play four games on this year’s summer tour is a brilliant opportunity for us,” Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.

“It will enable us to spend added time working with a wider group of players, building more cohesion with our squad and also giving more players experiences of preparing for and playing Test match rugby.” Tour schedule:

Saturday, July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa Friday, July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC

Saturday, July 20: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago Saturday, July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrua, Montevideo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024