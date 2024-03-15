Rugby-Scotland to play four-game tour of Americas in July

Scotland are to embark on a four-match tour of the Americas in the July international window with fixtures against Canada, the United States, Chile and Uruguay, officials confirmed on Friday. Gregor Townsend’s side will play Canada in Ottawa on July 6, before travelling to Washington DC to meet the U.S. on July 12. The last time they clashed with the latter was in Houston six years ago when the home side won 30-29.

Scotland faces Chile in Santiago on July 20, before a first meeting with Uruguay since 1999 when the teams clash in Montevideo a week later. Townsend scored a try for the Scots in that previous meeting. “Having the ability to play four games on this year’s summer tour is a brilliant opportunity for us,” Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.

“It will enable us to spend added time working with a wider group of players, building more cohesion with our squad and also giving more players experiences of preparing for and playing Test match rugby.” Tour schedule:

Saturday, July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa Friday, July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC

Saturday, July 20: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago Saturday, July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrua, Montevideo

