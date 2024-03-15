Sports News Roundup: Error-prone Gauff, Swiatek into Indian Wells semis; Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick from Texans and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Brayden Point's 6 points lead Lightning past Rangers

Brayden Point netted his fourth career hat trick during a career-high six-point night as the Tampa Bay Lightning roared back in the third period against the visiting New York Rangers, topping the visitors 6-3 on Thursday night. Point produced three goals and three assists as the Lightning stormed back from a 3-2 third-period deficit with four unanswered goals.

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick from Texans

Minnesota added another first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, acquiring the 23rd overall pick from the Houston Texans on Friday, according to multiple reports. The trade gives the Vikings a pair of first-rounders with their own selection at No. 11 and No. 23. They gave up their 2024 (No. 42 overall) and 2025 second-round picks along with their sixth-round pick (188th) in 2024.

Report: Rams signing S Kamren Curl to 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing safety Kamren Curl to a two-year deal worth up to $13 million, per NFL Network. The 25-year-old free agent spent the past four seasons with Washington, starting 53 of his 60 games.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says he understands fans frustration

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged that the team's front office is "very aware" of the club's frustrated fan base after little splash was made during free agency. Sure, the Cowboys added veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on a one-year agreement on Wednesday, however the fans expected more -- especially after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this offseason that he planned to go "all in."

Tennis-Alcaraz dodges bee invasion to set up Sinner semi at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz looked back at his best as he swatted aside a swarm of bees and world number six Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells on Thursday, setting up a clash with the in-form Jannik Sinner. The world number two took the interruption to clear the bees from the court in his stride before racing past Zverev 6-3 6-1 in little more than 90 minutes to keep his title defence on track.

Jets look to derail Ducks, ascend in Central

The Winnipeg Jets would move into a first-place tie in the Central Division with a win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Winnipeg enters the contest with 87 points, two fewer than Colorado and Dallas, both of which are idle on Friday. The remaining schedule would seem to favor the Jets, who have two games in hand on the Avalanche and three on the Stars heading into the final month of the season.

Tennis-Error-prone Gauff, Swiatek into Indian Wells semis

Third seed Coco Gauff served up 17 double faults but still managed to beat China's Yuan Yue 6-4 6-3 at Indian Wells on Thursday to reach the semi-finals in the Californian desert for the first time. A day after her 20th birthday, Gauff had to rally from 3-1 down in the second set before setting up a clash with ninth seed Maria Sakkari, who ended American Emma Navarro's run with a 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory.

Baseball-MLB star Ohtani shares photo of wife as Dodgers arrive in South Korea

Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani shared photographs of his new wife for the first time on Friday before the couple arrived in South Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their MLB season opener next week. There has been widespread speculation over the marital status of Ohtani, the dual-threat MLB star and a national hero in Japan. The identity of his wife was a hot topic across Japanese print and social media on Friday after pictures emerged showing the couple together for the first time.

Top 25 roundup: Friars topple No. 8 Creighton in Big East tourney

Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Providence to a 78-73 victory over No. 8-ranked Creighton on Thursday in the Big East quarterfinals at New York. The Friars fended off a late comeback attempt by the second-seeded Bluejays to hang on for the victory. Providence is headed to its second Big East tournament semifinals in three years. The Friars will oppose 10th-ranked and third-seeded Marquette on Friday.

Baseball-For diehard Ohtani fan, LA Dodgers Korea trip is a blessing

Shohei Ohtani superfan Jake Lee finally laid eyes on his hero on Friday after the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar arrived in South Korea for next week's MLB season opener. After loading up his Porsche with clappers and placards, Lee drove to Incheon International Airport and was among some 100 fans screaming, cheering and waving as the Japanese two-way threat walked through arrivals.

