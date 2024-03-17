Left Menu

There is a culture of insecurity in the Pakistan side: Pacer Naseem Shah

17-03-2024
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has come out in the open about the culture of insecurity in the national side, saying senior players are afraid of taking breaks to rest their bodies, fearing replacement by younger players.

Shah, who was ruled out of the 50-over World Cup in India last year due to a shoulder problem, added that even he was afraid about losing his place in the side due to the injury.

''Honestly, the main players are afraid of giving their bodies rest even when they know they need a break because the Pakistan cricket culture is such that if a new player comes in and performs in a match or two, you don't know if he will replace you permanently in the team,'' Shah told Cricwick.

''This fear does not allow players to rest because you are scared your careers could end there,'' the young bowler said.

Naseem said there was a need for clarity and better communication between senior players, team management, selectors and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

''In other countries, if a main player is given a break he is assured he will not be dropped in case his replacement comes in and performs in a match or two,'' he said.

He also said that a player's commitment in Pakistan is questioned if he says he is not feeling 100 per cent or his body needs rest.

The bowler felt that the physio, bowling coach and trainer should decide before a series how many matches a player should play, which will eliminate insecurity and confusion.

Shah, who returned to action in the Pakistan Super League after missing a few matches of the Asia Cup, the World Cup and tours of Australia and New Zealand because of the shoulder injury, said if the players have clarity, there will fewer long-term injuries.

Shah said he initially thought his injury wasn't too serious after he hurt his shoulder while saving a boundary against Bangladesh and walked off the pitch in the subsequent tie against India during the Asia Cup.

''I had stiffness in my shoulder but after warm-ups it would get better and I played through it. But during the Asia Cup, I had a tear and felt something tearing inside me,'' he said.

Shah said that following the surgery in the UK, he was told that the tear was about ''4 or 5 centimetres'' long.

