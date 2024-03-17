Left Menu

Wolfsburg fires coach Niko Kovac after 11-game winless run

Kovac, the Berlin-born former Croatia captain, won the German Cup as coach of Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 and the league and cup double with Bayern Munich a year later. He also coached Monaco from 2020 through the start of 2022.

Wolfsburg fired coach Niko Kovac on Sunday after a three-month winless run left the team 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga.

Kovac leaves after nearly two seasons in charge at Wolfsburg following a 3-1 loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday. It was the team's 11th game in a row without a win, a run stretching back to December.

"In our internal review of the defeat against Augsburg and the overall situation, we came to the decision to end our collaboration," managing director Marcel Schäfer said in a statement.

"We regret this development, but regard it as necessary to give the team a new impulse in order to stabilise the situation.'' Wolfsburg didn't immediately name a successor. The team's next game is March 30 against Werder Bremen.

Kovac, the Berlin-born former Croatia captain, won the German Cup as coach of Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 and the league and cup double with Bayern Munich a year later. He also coached Monaco from 2020 through the start of 2022.

