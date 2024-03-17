Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers 'angered' by late decision to call off Dundee game due to poor pitch

Scottish side Rangers said they were "extremely disappointed and angered" after they travelled to Dundee for Sunday's Premiership game only for it to be called off at the last minute due to a waterlogged pitch. We didn't know anything that there was a problem, nobody contacted us, not yesterday evening, not overnight or this morning," Rangers boss Philippe Clement told Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST
Scottish side Rangers said they were "extremely disappointed and angered" after they travelled to Dundee for Sunday's Premiership game only for it to be called off at the last minute due to a waterlogged pitch. "It is not understood why the home club did not raise... concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season," Rangers said in a statement.

"The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time a decision was reached." Four games at Dundee's Dens Park have been called off this season due to heavy rain. Rangers, second in the Premiership behind Celtic, could have leapfrogged the leaders with a victory.

"I'm very, very, very disappointed in many ways. We didn't know anything that there was a problem, nobody contacted us, not yesterday evening, not overnight or this morning," Rangers boss Philippe Clement told Sky Sports. "Our kit man was here early and he told us there was the problem. That's a really strange thing for me. Secondly, I think it will be the only game in all the leagues in Scotland postponed (today). That's a crazy situation."

Dundee owner John Nelms said they had done everything they could to ensure the game went ahead. "We've had guys out here since 5 a.m. Mother Nature's done what she's done," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

