Left Menu

Baisoya finishes tied 12th in Delhi Challenge

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:00 IST
Baisoya finishes tied 12th in Delhi Challenge

Honey Baisoya was the top Indian golfer on tied-12th place with a final round of 67 after earlier cards of 71, 68, 68 for a total of 14-under at the Delhi Challenge here on Sunday.

In a week that saw him getting married, Baisoya took time off to play this tournament even as the functions went on at his house.

Englishman John Parry secured a dramatic return to the winner's circle here, firing a sensational seven under par round of 65 on the final day to triumph at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The 37-year-old last tasted victory when he triumphed at the Vivendi Cup 2010 on the DP World Tour and was delighted to top the leaderboard again after 14 years.

Parry, who became a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour, carded rounds of 66-69-68-65 on his way to a 20 under par total to win by one stroke ahead of countrymen Jack Senior and Chris Paisley and AE's Joshua Grenville-Wood.

The next best Indians after Baisoya were – Rahil Gangjee (67), Yashas Chandra (70), Udayan Mane (68) and Akshay Sharma (71) at 12-under each – and they were tied at 22nd place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024