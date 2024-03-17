Left Menu

Soccer-Last-gasp goals earn Chelsea FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester

Ten minutes later Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual strike to put Leicester level. But with eight minutes added on and Leicester down to 10 men after Callum Doyle was sent off in the 73rd minute, Chukwuemeka turned Cole's back flick into the net and Madueke fired home from distance to make it four just before the final whistle.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:30 IST
Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored stoppage time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over second-tier Leicester City on Sunday and a place in a the FA Cup semi-finals. Chelsea had looked in full control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, though Raheem Sterling had also had a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk's legs.

However, a howler from Chelsea's France defender Axel Disasi gifted Leicester a goal in the 51st minute when his pass back from distance flew straight into his own goal. Ten minutes later Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual strike to put Leicester level.

But with eight minutes added on and Leicester down to 10 men after Callum Doyle was sent off in the 73rd minute, Chukwuemka turned Cole's back flick into the net and Madueke fired home from distance to make it four just before the final whistle.

