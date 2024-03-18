Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:14 PM EDT on Sunday, March 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:14 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL NFL

Steelers QB Justin Fields 'ready for this next chapter' Justin Fields said goodbye to Chicago following his trade from the Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-PIT-FIELDS, Field Level Media Reports: Commanders to sign former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene The Washington Commanders are signing cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to a free agent deal, according to multiple reports Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-IGBINOGHENE, Field Level Media - - NCAA Jerome Bettis Jr. to follow father to Notre Dame Jerome Bettis Jr. is following in the footsteps of his Super Bowl champion father, committing Sunday to Notre Dame. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ND-BETTIS, Field Level Media - - - -

BASKETBALL NBA Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) out vs. Suns Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Phoenix Suns due to a left hamstring injury. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-ANTETOKOUNMPO, Field Level Media Celtics G Jaylen Brown (ankle) out vs. Wizards The Boston Celtics ruled out guard Jaylen Brown for Sunday's road game against the Washington Wizards due to a right ankle sprain. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-BROWN-TATUM, Field Level Media Heat F Jimmy Butler (foot) ruled out vs. Pistons Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the host Detroit Pistons due to a right foot contusion. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BUTLER, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 3 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m. Boston at Washington, 6 p.m. Brooklyn vs. San Antonio at Austin, Texas, 7 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Lakers (late preview), 10:30 p.m. - - NCAA MEN Ohio State makes Jake Diebler permanent head coach Ohio State removed the interim tag from Jake Diebler's title on Sunday and named him as the 15th head coach of its basketball program. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-OSU-DIEBLER, Field Level Media Report: Central Arkansas to name John Shulman head basketball coach Central Arkansas will name Alabama Huntsville head men's basketball coach John Shulman as its new head coach, The Field of 68 reported. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-CARK-SHULMAN, Field Level Media NC State win unlocks raise, extension for coach Kevin Keatts North Carolina State's improbable Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament title triggered a contract extension and big raise for head coach Kevin Keatts. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NCST-KEATTS, Field Level Media TOURNAMENT COVERAGE NCAA Tournament selection show, 6 p.m. NIT selection, 9:30 p.m. NCAA Tournament odds analysis Today's games (All times ET) SEC: sixth-seeded Auburn vs. fourth-seeded Florida, 1 p.m. Big Ten: fifth-seeded Wisconsin vs. 2nd-seeded Illinois, 3:30 p.m. Conference finals roundup (Ivy, noon; A-10, 1 p.m.; AAC, 3:15 p.m.) - - NCAA WOMEN Women's NCAA Tournament selection show, 8 p.m. Today's games Women's Top 25 roundup - - - - HOCKEY NHL Today's games (All times ET) N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m. New Jersey at Vegas, 3:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Columbus, 6 p.m. San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m. Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) Washington at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. - - - - BASEBALL MLB Cards tab RHP Miles Mikolas as Opening Day starter St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will be the team's starter for Opening Day in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on March 28, manager Oliver Marmol announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-STL-MIKOLAS-GRAY, Field Level Media Report: Rays OF Josh Lowe (oblique) to start season on IL Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe will start the season on the injured list with an oblique injury, the Tampa Bay Times reported. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LOWE-INJURY, Field Level Media Today's events: Roundup of spring training action (15 games) - - - - SOCCER MLS Today's games (All times ET) FC Cincinnati at New England, 2 p.m. Orlando City at Atlanta United, 7 p.m. - - NWSL Today's games (All times ET) Roundup -- Games at 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Today's events (All times ET) NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol, 8 p.m. - - - - GOLF PGA Today's events The Players Championship - - - - TENNIS ATP Today's event Indian Wells, Calif. - - WTA Today's event Indian Wells, Calif. - - - - ESPORTS Today's events CS:GO -- PGL Major Copenhagen -- opening stage Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major qualifiers LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) playoffs

