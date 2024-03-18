India announces 27-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for five-match Australia Tour

Hockey India on Monday named the 27-member Indian Men's Team for the upcoming five-match hockey away Test series against Australia starting on April 6 in Perth, Australia. The team will be playing matches starting 6th April, with their second match on 7 April followed by a match on April 10, 12 and 13. The Indian team will leave from New Delhi on April 1st and will return on April 15, 2024.

The Indian Team will be led by ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captained by midfielder Hardik Singh in the five-match tour which will be a litmus test for the team in their preparations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The team will feature PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Boby Singh Dhami, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amir Ali, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton has opted to go with the almost entire core group in order to give players optimum chance to showcase their potential before the final 16-member team is selected for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. "This will be a very important tour for us as it will not only ascertain the level we are at and the areas we want to get better ahead of the Paris Olympics but this is also an important tournament for the players. We chose to go with the almost entire core group so that each player gets enough opportunity to showcase their full potential and also it is a good tour to test different combinations," Fulton said as quoted by a release from Hockey India.

"Playing against a team like Australia who are one of the potential podium finishers in Paris will be challenging and at the same time an enriching experience for the level of competition they bring to the matches. It will be a good exposure trip and we are looking forward to it," he added. Indian Men's Hockey Team for Australia Tour:

GOALKEEPERS: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera. DEFENDERS: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali.

MIDFIELDERS: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh. FORWARDS: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)