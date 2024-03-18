Left Menu

Sarfaraz, Jurel get central contracts; Ranji matches unlikely to be held in North in Dec-Jan

Some states are losing crucial points in do-or-die games because of inclement weather from mid-December to mid February, a senior BCCI source told PTI.It has been also learnt that BCCI will form a committee, which will decide whether union territory Daman Diu get associate membership.Foreign boards cant talk to state bodies directly for exposure trips A lot of ICC associate member nations like Nepal want to come for exposure trips to India and play practice games against some of the state sides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:53 IST
Sarfaraz, Jurel get central contracts; Ranji matches unlikely to be held in North in Dec-Jan
  • Country:
  • India

India's newest batting star Sarfaraz Khan and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel were inducted into Group C of BCCI's central contract with an annual retainership fee of Rs 1 crore, having fulfilled the criteria of playing three Tests in a current season.

Their names were ratified during BCCI Apex Council meeting which was held on Monday.

Sarfaraz, a domestic heavyweight for Mumbai, scored three half-centuries in three Tests against England while Agra man Jurel, with scores of 90 and 39 not out in a tricky chase at Ranchi, won the Player of the Match in only his second game.

Ratification of central contract was on the agenda and both have made the cut.

Ranji Trophy scheduling =============== The BCCI is likely to revisit the Ranji Trophy calender for the next season and will not schedule any matches in the northern part of India during the months of December and January, when fog and bad light often play spoilsport.

While the detailed domestic calender will be announced later, the BCCI Apex Council did discuss the tentative schedule of the 2024-25, which was one of the primary items in the eight-point agenda of the Apex Council meeting on the day.

For the past few seasons, the Ranji Trophy is starting in January and ending in second week of March and in north-Indian cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Jammu, Dharamsala, most matches are being affected by bad light and fog during peak winter months.

''No decision has been taken yet but Ranji Trophy, like earlier years could start from mid or end October after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which serves as an IPL auction platform. Some states are losing crucial points in do-or-die games because of inclement weather from mid-December to mid February,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI.

It has been also learnt that BCCI will form a committee, which will decide whether union territory Daman & Diu get associate membership.

Foreign boards can't talk to state bodies directly for exposure trips ======================================== A lot of ICC associate member nations like Nepal want to come for exposure trips to India and play practice games against some of the state sides. In fact the Nepal team, which will play the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, are supposed to train in the national capital and also plan to play a few T20 matches against Gujarat, Baroda in a three-team tournament called Friendship Cup. However BCCI's Apex Council made it clear that any affiliated state unit will need NOC from the parent body before they can host any international team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024