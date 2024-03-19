Left Menu

Soccer-Four Velez Sarsfield players arrested on sexual assault charges

Four players for Argentine soccer club Velez Sarsfield were arrested on Monday by order of the Argentine courts after they were accused of sexual assault. The woman's defence said the case was classified as "sexual assault with aggravated intercourse by two or more persons." Sosa denied the allegations on his Instagram account on March 8.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 04:19 IST
Four players for Argentine soccer club Velez Sarsfield were arrested on Monday by order of the Argentine courts after they were accused of sexual assault. Defender Braian Cufre, striker Abiel Osorio, goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa and midfielder Jose Florentin were accused earlier this month by a 24-year-old woman over an incident that allegedly took place in the Tucuman hotel where the team stayed after their league match at Atletico Tucuman on March 2.

"The prosecutor announced that the four people who had come to this trial as defendants were going to be remanded in custody," said Juan Robles, one of the complainant's lawyers. The woman's defence said the case was classified as "sexual assault with aggravated intercourse by two or more persons."

Sosa denied the allegations on his Instagram account on March 8. "I repudiate violence of any kind. I respect the physical and sexual integrity of every person. I trust in the swift action of justice," he wrote.

The other three players have not commented. Velez suspended the four players after prosecutors launched an investigation and suspended their contracts on Monday following the court's decision. (Report by Ramiro Scandolo, writing by Janina Nuno Rios; edited by Javier Leira and Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

