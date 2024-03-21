Sports News Roundup: Auston Matthews, Leafs crush Caps; Giants rework DT Dexter Lawrence's deal, clear $7.5M and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews, Leafs crush Caps

Auston Matthews had two goals and three assists to match his career-high point total and Max Domi contributed a career-best four assists to lead the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. John Tavares and William Nylander each had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs (39-20-9, 87 points), who avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak since mid-January. Jake McCabe, Bobby McMann and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored and Joseph Woll made 18 saves for Toronto.

Baseball-Ohtani's interpreter fired amid allegations of 'massive theft'

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the team amid allegations he had engaged in "massive theft" from the player to pay off gambling debts, multiple news outlets reported. Ohtani's attorneys told the LA Times that Mizuhara had used the ballplayer's funds to pay off an alleged illegal bookmaker, who is reportedly under federal investigation.

Spring training roundup: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton smacks 3 HRs

Giancarlo Stanton hit three homers and collected eight RBIs on Wednesday as the New York Yankees marched to a 12-0 drubbing of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in Tampa. Making Stanton's feat more impressive was the fact that he accomplished it in four innings. He sandwiched a second-inning grand slam between a two-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the fourth. Stanton tacked on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Giants rework DT Dexter Lawrence's deal, clear $7.5M

The New York Giants restructured defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's contract to clear $7.5 million in salary cap space, ESPN reported Thursday. The Giants converted $10 million of the two-time Pro Bowl selection's base salary into a signing bonus, per the report. The team had been about $2.5 million over the cap before reworking the deal.

Spanish soccer federation fires executives linked to corruption probe

Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) on Thursday fired two executives it said were linked to a multimillion-euro corruption probe, adding that the case had caused "very serious damage" to the sport's image in the country. Pedro Gonzalez Segura, director of legal services, and Jose Javier Jimenez, director of human resources, have been removed from their positions, RFEF said in a statement.

Olympics-IBA accuses IOC of political agenda after Olympic exclusion

The International Boxing Association has accused International Olympic Committee leaders of political bias after the IOC's sports director asked national federations to create a body it can work with so boxing can be included in the 2028 Games. The IBA said in a statement on Thursday that the IOC leadership was interfering in the IBA's internal affairs and "violating the principles of its own Olympic charter".

Olympics-Russia's reaction to Games parade ban 'grotesque', says French sports minister

Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC)decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games' opening ceremony parade is "grotesque", French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Thursday. The IOC announced on Tuesday a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part as neutral competitors in this year's Olympics from the opening ceremony parade due to the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto rocked by Padres

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted one inning and was yanked after the San Diego Padres batted around to take a 5-1 lead on Thursday in an extension of the high-priced pitcher's spring training struggles. Yamamoto signed a $325 million contract with the Dodgers after fielding offers from the Philadelphia Phillies and both New York teams. Early returns on the 12-year deal are unsettling.

McDonald's signs three-year sponsorship deal with French soccer's Ligue 1

France's top soccer league will become the McDonald's Ligue 1 from July 1 after the U.S. fast food chain signed a three-year sponsorship deal on Thursday. "First French restaurant chain, present in more than 1,150 towns, with two million meals a day, McDonald's joins the number one show in France," the French League said in a statement on its website.

NBA roundup: Celtics top Bucks, win 7th straight

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds to help the Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to seven games with a 122-119 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Derrick White added 23 points and eight assists for Boston, which made 18 of its 40 3-point attempts. Jaylen Brown had 21 points, and Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)