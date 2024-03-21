Nahida Akter becomes Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs

Bangladesh's spinner Nahida Akter surpassed Salma Khatun's record of 52 wickets to become the side's leading wicket-taker in Women's ODI after she snapped two wickets during the first ODI against Australia Women at Shree National Bangla Stadium on Thursday. Left-arm spinner's figures of 2/27 against the visitors, which included the wickets of Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner, rattled the Australia middle-order and also secured her place as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Women's ODIs.

The previous best for Bangladesh was Salma Khatun with 52 wickets at an average of 22.69. Nahida made her debut in the year 2015 when she was just 15 years old. She has become Bangladesh's leading bowler over the years. The 24-year-old player is already the highest wicket-taker in the T20I format, with her 86 wickets at 16.15 being two better than Salma's 84 scalps at 18.57.

In the ODIs, Nahida's wickets have come at an average of 21.84, with an economy of 3.76. of late, she has been instrumental in setting up Bangladesh wins over India, Pakistan and South Africa. Despite her economical spell today, Australia overcame the Bangladesh challenge with ease. The tourists secured a 118-run win in the first ODI, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the series. This three-game ODI contest is a part of the ICC Women's Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)