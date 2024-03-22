Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

Leicester City have issued two legal proceedings against the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL), the Championship club said on Friday after being referred to a commission over alleged breaches in spending rules. Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:34 IST
Soccer-Leicester take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

Leicester City have issued two legal proceedings against the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL), the Championship club said on Friday after being referred to a commission over alleged breaches in spending rules.

Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday. The Premier League said Leicester had failed to submit their audited financial accounts, with the club saying they were "surprised and disappointed" by the decision as they were no longer a top-flight club.

"Leicester City has been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL," the club said in a statement. "LCFC will be seeking that each of these proceedings is determined by an appropriate and fully independent legal panel."

Leicester also said the EFL had issued a public notification that they had been placed under a registration embargo pursuant to its Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR). "The EFL is aware that LCFC has disputed the EFL's entitlement to impose this constraint, which is both restrictive and premature, with more than a quarter of the club's 2023-24 reporting period remaining," it added.

Leicester had posted a club record loss of 92.5 million pounds ($116.53 million) for the 2021-22 season while they had posted a pre-tax loss of 33.1 million pounds the year before. Premier League clubs are allowed to lose 105 million pounds over three seasons. Leicester have not yet made their accounts for the last season public.

If found guilty, Leicester could become the third club to face a points deduction for breaching Premier League spending rules after Everton

and Nottingham Forest

. Leicester were Premier League champions in 2015-16, beating overwhelming odds to lift the title, while they also won the FA Cup in 2021.

But the club had a poor season in 2022-23, eventually finishing 18th to drop down to the second-tier. They are well poised to make a return to the top flight with Enzo Maresca's side level on points with leaders Leeds United but with a game in hand.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024