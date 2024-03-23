Left Menu

Figure skating-Americans Chock and Bates grab lead at world championships

Veteran ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored a 90.08 on Friday for their rhythm dance routine at the world championships in Montreal, putting the Americans on the cusp of a second consecutive world title.

Veteran ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored a 90.08 on Friday for their rhythm dance routine at the world championships in Montreal, putting the Americans on the cusp of a second consecutive world title. Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were in second after notching a 87.52, and home favourites Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada held third with 86.51 ahead of Saturday's free dance.

Performing to music by Queen, Chock and Bates drew roars from the crowd for their smooth twizzle sequence, closing rotational lift and sassy attitude. "We went out there, and I know it sounds cheesy, but to have the time of our lives," said Bates.

"We've been looking to a Montreal worlds for a long time. Being here for an 11th world championships, healthy and still enjoying it all, it's the greatest victory of all." Chock, 31, and Bates, 35, relocated to Montreal after a disappointing finish at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

They won their first world championship in Japan last year and their first grand prix final in December.

