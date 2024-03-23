Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc fastest in final practice at Australian Grand Prix

Alex Albon, swapped into Williams teammate Logan Sargeant's car after wrecking his own during Friday practice, had a small skid at turn nine and complained that his rear tyres were "totally gone". The car was otherwise unscathed, though, as he finished with the 13th fastest lap.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 08:24 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc fastest in final practice at Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in the final free practice at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Saturday in a minor boost before qualifying at Albert Park.

Leclerc, who was also quickest in the second practice session on Friday, clocked one minute 16:714 seconds with his final flying lap around the street circuit, 0.02 seconds better than Red Bull's world champion, Max Verstappen. Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz held the top spot with a fast, early time on medium tyres but ended up third-quickest ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who posted his best on soft tyres after initially struggling on the compound.

Hamilton's teammate Russell, who complained on the team radio of always finding Hamilton on flying laps, was fifth quickest. Fernando Alonso was sixth for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull's seventh-placed Sergio Perez and McLaren's eight-quickest Oscar Piastri.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had the ninth-fastest time, and McLaren's Lando Norris rounded out the top 10. Alex Albon, swapped into Williams teammate Logan Sargeant's car after wrecking his own during Friday practice, had a small skid at turn nine and complained that his rear tyres were "totally gone".

The car was otherwise unscathed, though, as he finished with the 13th fastest lap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024